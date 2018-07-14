Seriously?!?! Drunk Minnesota Man Busted For Letting 1-Year-Old Boy Drive His SUV

Man Arrested For Letting Toddler Drive His Car

A man in Minnesota has been accused of driving drunk and putting a 1-year-old boy behind the wheel of his SUV in a Minneapolis suburb.

31-year-old Domonic Green of Hopkins has been charged with child endangerment and DWI in connection with the Saturday night incident. Both charges are gross misdemeanors, punishable by up to a year in jail.

Police say that a witness saw Green instructing the child on which way to turn while driving in downtown Hopkins.

The Star Tribune reports that Green has never had a valid Minnesota driver’s license. Court records show that he pleaded guilty to drunken driving just days before his latest arrest–which could be why he opted for the child driving instead of himself. Seems….safe.

Green’s attorney did not immediately return a message to The New York Daily News seeking comment on Thursday.

He remains in Hennepin County jail with his bail set at $20,000.