Drop It For YBN Almighty Jay: Blac Chyna Displays Her Bouncy Babysitting Cakes In A Thong

- By Bossip Staff
Hate It Or Love It???

Blac Chyna is back on the gram, serving up a meal to folks interested in her cakes! The model was rumored to be dating rising boxing star  Devin Haney, but now more rumors are swirling she went back to her teen lover YBN Almighty Jay.

Maybe she’s using these photos to say “sorry I left you”, to her lil boo?

When I think about it 💭

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Hit the flip for more…

As you can see, Blac Chyna and Jay were all smiles on her snap story earlier…so the two are still kicking it.

Hip hop’s power couple #ybnalmightyjay and #blacchyna still going strong

A post shared by #ApolloForThePeople (@apolloforthepeople) on

But back to those cakes…after the flip.

Duchess

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

More for your camera roll ….

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

