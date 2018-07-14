Drop It For YBN Almighty Jay: Blac Chyna Displays Her Bouncy Babysitting Cakes In A Thong
- By Bossip Staff
Hate It Or Love It???
Blac Chyna is back on the gram, serving up a meal to folks interested in her cakes! The model was rumored to be dating rising boxing star Devin Haney, but now more rumors are swirling she went back to her teen lover YBN Almighty Jay.
Maybe she’s using these photos to say “sorry I left you”, to her lil boo?
Hit the flip for more…
As you can see, Blac Chyna and Jay were all smiles on her snap story earlier…so the two are still kicking it.
But back to those cakes…after the flip.