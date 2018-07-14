Drop It For YBN Almighty Jay: Blac Chyna Displays Her Bouncy Babysitting Cakes In A Thong

Hate It Or Love It???

Blac Chyna is back on the gram, serving up a meal to folks interested in her cakes! The model was rumored to be dating rising boxing star Devin Haney, but now more rumors are swirling she went back to her teen lover YBN Almighty Jay.

Maybe she’s using these photos to say “sorry I left you”, to her lil boo?

When I think about it 💭 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 13, 2018 at 6:06pm PDT

