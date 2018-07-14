Exclusive: Michel’le Says She No Longer Has A Relationship With Her Kids’ Fathers Dr. Dre & Suge Knight [VIDEO]

“Unsung” Featuring Michel’le Airs Sunday Night On TV One

Michel’le revealed that she has no co-parenting relationship with the hip-hop moguls who she shares two children with.

The “Something In My Heart” singer said that she doesn’t speak at all to Dr. Dre, the father of their son Marcel, 27, or Suge Knight, who shares a daughter, Bailei, 16 with her.

“I think that’s why we get along!” she told us ahead of her “Unsung” episode premiere June 15. “I don’t have nothing bad to say about them and they don’t have nothing bad to say about me. And I think that’s why it works. My son is 27 and my daughter is 16, so they’re grown and they don’t need me as the middleman.”

Michel’le – whose story was laid bare in Lifetime’s 2016 movie “Surviving Compton,” added: “You want your children to have that type of family feeling and bond. I don’t bad mouth them in front of my children. They have their own relationships with their fathers, which is amazing.”

She still struggles to reconcile her complex relationship with Dre, the man considered the architect of her early sound and career – who at the same time, was her alleged abuser. However, the hip-hop diva said she refused to be defined by her failed relationships, and hopes that her “Unsung” episode will show viewers and fans that she’s more than her past.

“I just wanted to tap back into the music side of it,” she said. “We had good times and bad time, and I just wanted to remind the fans about the music. There’s good music that came out of that era, and I’m appreciative of that.”