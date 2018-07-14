Gut Full Of Pete? Ariana Grande Fans Are CONVINCED That She’s Knocked Up After “God Is A Woman” Video
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Ariana Grande Fans Believe She Is Pregnant
Image via Robert Kamau/GC Images
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s relationship progressed…quickly to say the least. Anytime a celebrity couple gets engaged that fast there will be questions of pregnancy.
When said celebrity fans those flames with images in their music video, the the tinfoil hats feel seen and validated.
Ariana’s “God Is A Woman” visuals have her fans goin’ apes#!t on Twitter.
Flip the page to watch the video and tell us what you think.