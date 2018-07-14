Gut Full Of Pete? Ariana Grande Fans Are CONVINCED That She’s Knocked Up After “God Is A Woman” Video

Ariana Grande Fans Believe She Is Pregnant

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s relationship progressed…quickly to say the least. Anytime a celebrity couple gets engaged that fast there will be questions of pregnancy.

When said celebrity fans those flames with images in their music video, the the tinfoil hats feel seen and validated.

Ariana’s “God Is A Woman” visuals have her fans goin’ apes#!t on Twitter.

can we talk about ariana got pregnant like 0.237 seconds? — ali (@stkgrande) July 13, 2018

just watched the god is a woman music vid first of all wig second of all is ariana pregnant third of all she just fingered the earth and i felt tht — Michelle Platti 🌈 (@michelleplatti) July 13, 2018

