Called-For-Holding Headass Adam “PacMan” Jones Says NFL Kneelers Need To Respect The Anthem “Find A Better Way To Protest” [Video]

Adam “Pacman” Jones is the type of professional ball player that gets into fistfights with airport workers and spits on people who piss him off…so, it’s not shocking that he can’t seem to wrap his dreads around what players who protest the anthem are actually doing when they kneel for the anthem. All he knows is “mY fAmIlY mEmBeRs WeNt To IrAq” so the flag needs to be respected more than Black Lives. SMH.

Getty/TMZ