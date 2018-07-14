T.I. Wishes His Wife Tiny A Happy Birthday Via IG Live Chat…While Turning Up In Vegas Without Her

TI Wishes Tiny A Happy Birthday On Instagram

TI and Tiny stay on the rocks these days. But Tiny’s made it clear she’s not hitting the road officially anytime soon.

But it seems the pair still aren’t on good enough terms to spend Tiny’s birthday together. Tiny held an event at a local establishment for her 43rd birthday…but her husband Tip has his own moves to make in Las Vegas for the weekend.

Still, he found time to hit her and wish her a happy birthday via IG Live…and it was very couple-in-the-middle-of-a-disagreement cringey.

Is it just us, or does it seem like he was purposely agitating her on her birthday? She said she should be out there with him…and he kind of played her, it appeared. But hey, far be it from us to judge how a couple operates!

Getty/Instagram