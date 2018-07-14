Exclusive: Clermont Twins Spotted In First Class After Judge Denied Shannade Passport To Travel

Shannade Clermont Accused Of Defrauding Dead Man After “Prostitution Date”

The reality star accused of raiding a dead man’s bank accounts after he paid her for a date apparently worked her way around a judge’s court order that barred her from obtaining her passport to travel.

Shannade Clermont pleaded with a judge Friday to be allowed to have her passport back from pre-trial services in order to use it to obtain a drivers license to travel to Atlanta Saturday. She argued that the passport was her only form of identification and she needed it to obtain the license. But the judge denied the request, saying that she needed to come up with a more “orderly plan” to obtain ID, according to court documents obtained by Bossip.

A witness told Bossip that they spotted Claremont and her sister Shannon in first row of first class on a flight from LaGuardia Airport in Queens, NY to Atlanta around midday Saturday . The women appeared not to have a care in the world and were spotted scrawling through their Instagram feeds and giggling with each other, the witness told us.

Under her bail terms, Clermont is allowed to travel to Atlanta, but it wasn’t not clear Saturday how Clermont managed to skirt not having proper identification in order to board the flight. We’ve reached out to her lawyer for comment.

Clermont was arrested July 11 for allegedly racking up more than $20,000 in debts on the debit card of a man who allegedly paid her $400 for sex and then passed away the next day. There is no suggestion that Claremont was involved with the man’s death