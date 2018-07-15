Well Dayuuuuum, CiCi! Ciara Flaunts Her Succulent, Sanctified Frame In Latex

- By Bossip Staff
Someone check on Russell Wilson…

Ciara Poses For The ‘Gram

Ciara is flaunting her copious Christianly curves in a dominatrix-style getup. The songstress posed for photographer Haley Blavka in a latex bodysuit, choker and heels…

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

and she’s getting flooded with compliments from fans.

“She ATE this,” wrote one fan.

“My queen is back!” added another.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

CiCi could be using the photos as promo for a tour, she’s been spotted rehearsing with dancers.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

More gorgeous gam having Ciara on the flip.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Pure Happiness.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

