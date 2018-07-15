Well Dayuuuuum, CiCi! Ciara Flaunts Her Succulent, Sanctified Frame In Latex
Someone check on Russell Wilson…
Ciara Poses For The ‘Gram
Ciara is flaunting her copious Christianly curves in a dominatrix-style getup. The songstress posed for photographer Haley Blavka in a latex bodysuit, choker and heels…
and she’s getting flooded with compliments from fans.
“She ATE this,” wrote one fan.
“My queen is back!” added another.
CiCi could be using the photos as promo for a tour, she’s been spotted rehearsing with dancers.
More gorgeous gam having Ciara on the flip.
Prior to her photoshoot Ciara was spotted in Botswana with her hubby Russell for their belated honeymoon where they stopped poachers from killing a rhino.
@DangeRussWilson and I worked to help save two Rhinos from poachers by microchipping them today! It’s an important task because over 5,000+ Rhinos have been killed by poachers in the past 6 years. We all need to play a part in an effort to Save the Rhinos in Africa from being wiped off the earth. We were able to name them after our kids' middle names, Zahir and Princess! We can't wait to meet again! Run safe & free babies! ❤️