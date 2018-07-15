So Sad: College Girl Discovered She Was Drugged And Raped After Video Of The Attack Surfaced On Snapchat

Video of N.J. college student’s rape was posted on SnapChat

A Stockton University student found out the terrible news that she had been raped while drunk after video footage of it surfaced of the incident on Snapchat the next day. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

On Feb. 9, 2017, the woman met the 25-year-old “Pi Kappa Phi” member at a fraternity party. The man that allegedly committed the assault and another man went back to her dorm later that night where the incident allegedly took place. After waking up the next morning, the woman says she was “sore and then told the men to leave”. Almost a week later, the two met up again in her dorm, with bottles of Vodka in hand. ⠀

The men kept pressuring her to drink but the she refused claiming she “wanted to remember this time because it was Valentine’s Day”. The woman claims the man had spiked her drink with a date rape drug. The only thing the woman says she remembers that night was going in to kiss the man and then “blacking out.”

She filed a lawsuit, claiming she woke up totally nude in her bed covered in vomit. When she checked Snapchat she saw one of the men had posted three videos of them sexually assaulting her while she was unconscious. The woman immediately contacted her resident advisor who reported the incident to school staff and campus police. She immediately went to the hospital afterwards and underwent a rape kit.

It took Stockton University almost an entire year to launch a full investigation leading to the man being filed and charged in April 2018. Police charged the man with invasion of privacy by recording a sex act without consent. The female student is seeking damages for psychological and emotional distress, depression, and damage to her reputation.