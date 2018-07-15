Kang Thangs: T.I. Surprises Tiny With A Brand New Car Full Of Gifts For Her Birthday

T.I. Showers His Wife With A Brand New Car Full Of Gifts For Her Birthday

Even though things have been rocky for T.I. and Tiny, he still wanted he to know how much she meant to him by showering her with gifts for her 43rd birthday.

T.I. shared a video on Instagram of him surprising Tiny with a brand new black convertible with red leather seats. In the video Tip pointed out to look behind her, he panned the camera to two shopping bags filled with Louboutin shoe boxes.

