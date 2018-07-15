Tyga Gets Hit With $157,000 Judgement After Failing To Pay For 2014 Land Rover

Unsurprisingly, Tyga is the subject of yet another lawsuit–and this one is over a Land Rover that the rapper purchased and failed to pay off.

Tyga leased the 2014 Land Rover ATB from Midway HFCA, according to court documents obtained by The Blast . The suit claims that the California native later took the whip in for repairs at Final Touch Collision and more or less abandoned the car at the shop.

Midway filed a lawsuit against Tyga for defaulting on the lease, and a deal was cut that would allow the rapper to pay back the debt in payments over a three-year period. After knocking the payments down to $22,739, Tyga reportedly once again stopped coughing up any cash. Midway sought $202,739 in damages as Tyga failed to turn over the car and failed to show up to court to address the issue. In late June, a judged sided with Midway for $141,000 in damages, but the amount later bubbled up to $157,152.60 including interest and legal fees.

If you weren’t already familiar, Tyga has dealt with his fair share of lawsuits over the course of his tumultuous career. In this year alone, he has been hit with at least two. The first was in March, when Tyga and his son were sued over unpaid rent at a Beverly Hills mansion. And then again in June, when he was sued by a club in Dubai for almost $1.5 million after he allegedly pulled out of a performance.