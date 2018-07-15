Dirty [Snoop] Dogg Diaries: Celina Powell ‘Exposes’ Uncle Snoop For Creepin’—But Is It Promo For THIS Show? 

Here we go again…

Groupie Celina Powell “Exposes” Snoop Dogg

A fame hungry woman who’s known to pull stunts on celebs may have found her latest victim. Celina Powell who accused Offset of fathering her child but was exposed for having fake paternity results, now says she’s been secretly seeing Snoop Dogg.

This time around, Celina’s posting videos and text messages seemingly from Snoop showing him flying her out and Facetiming her while making plans to meet up.

“Send pics. And. video baby want. U w,” Snoop allegedly wrote. “Yes baby I want u.”

Snoop’s since responded and instead of clapping back, he’s encouraging people to tune in to his new TV show “Clout Chasers.”

“Be on the lookout for my new tv show, this one is called Clout Chasers,” said Snoop. “Coming soon.”

New. Tv show comin soon. Clout chasers A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Jul 14, 2018 at 11:12pm PDT

Hmmmmm, is this all fake or is Uncle Snoop doing damage control??? Celina’s a proven liar…

Our #tattoooftheday goes to @iamcelinapowell #celinapowell A post shared by Grizzly (@grizzlymusicinc) on Jun 28, 2018 at 8:43pm PDT

More on the flip.