WTF: Georgia Family Accused Of Stabbing, Robbing Their Waitress At Applebee’s

Family Accused Of Robbing Applebee’s Waitress

Police in Georgia have identified four family members, all accused of stabbing and robbing an Applebee’s server earlier this week. The women, identified on Friday as Lakisha Boyd, Keterah Boyd, Demetrius Boyd and Lashondra Boyd, are suspected of beating a waitress and stealing her tips, allegedly after she accidentally brushed up against one of their legs.

According to reports from the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, one of the women in the group had her leg extended into the aisle, which caused the waitress to brush up against her leg. After the waitress apologized, the women began complaining about their food service. Following that, the server once again mistakenly brushed the woman’s leg again while serving their food, and a fight between the group broke out.

“She came back a second time to serve them with food or drinks and brushed up against [the woman] again,” McDonough police Maj. Kyle Helgerson said. “That infuriated the suspect. All four of them got out of the table and began to assault the waitress.”

Surveillance footage caught the women punching the waitress several times as customers and other employees try to jump in to break up the fight. One of the women in the group grabbed a steak knife from a nearby table and ended up stabbing the waitress in her forearm.

Besides beating the woman and allegedly stealing around $200 in tips from her apron, the suspects walked out on their $63 bill. They were recorded casually leaving the restaurant in a white SUV following the altercation.

The waitress had to get 15 stitches, but was able to return to work the following day. The women are expected to face assault and robbery charges, once apprehended.