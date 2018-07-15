Karrueche Poses For ‘Paper Magazine’ & Speaks On Hollyweird’s Obsession With Bought Baaawdies

@papermagazine A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on Jul 14, 2018 at 11:47am PDT

Karrueche Poses For Paper Magazine

Karrueche Tran is speaking on her burgeoning acting career with a popular publication. The “Claws” cutie recently sat down with Paper Magazine to speak on her “Hollywood take over” that includes a Wilhelmina contract, fashion and makeup collaborations.

She also spoke candidly on Hollywood’s obsession with bought bodies…

“We as a people need to understand society’s thought process of what beauty is: a slim waist, a fat booty, thick thighs, big boobs,” she says. “Not everyone has that. That’s not average at all, most of the girls who look like that are buying it. It’s wrong for these young girls who grow up with this message and think they have to look a certain way.”

and says she can represent for the slimmy trimmies like herself.

“I used to think I had to be thick and have big boobs,” she says. “I thought about getting my boobs done, but I was like one: I don’t know how my body’s going to react to that, and two: why am I changing who I am because of other peoples’ comments? I can represent other girls out there and make them feel confident, which is hard in this world where everyone just wants to be thicc.”

Are you feeling Karrueche’s Paper Mag photos???