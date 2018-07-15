But Was She Late Though? Lauryn Hill Shows Off Her Eccentric Style Sense At 20th Anniversary Tour Show In Philly

Lauryn Hill Performs On Time In Philly Wearing Yellow And Florals

Lauryn Hill is currently on tour celebrating twenty years since she dropped her CLASSIC debut The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. By all accounts she was on time and did a great job.

I saw @MsLaurynHill with the Fugees in the 90s & she’s timeless on the 20th anniversary of the Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, tour in 2018 in Philly. Love you Lauryn! 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/3Lcjyr9lAX — Dr. Poppy Daniels (@drpoppyBHRT) July 15, 2018

Lauryn Hill performed (on time) last night in #Philly to a playlist of remixes to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Sad part is that she couldn't play the original version of her hits because she doesn’t own the rights to the composed music. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) July 14, 2018

Has anybody asked Wyclef about this issue with the compositions though? SMH. Free Lauryn still basically…

The songs may be switched up but Lauryn hasn’t switched her style much. Feelin’ This Get Up???

Hit the flip for more tour pics