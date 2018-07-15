But Was She Late Though? Lauryn Hill Shows Off Her Eccentric Style Sense At 20th Anniversary Tour Show In Philly

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 2

Ms. Lauryn Hill performs live during The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour at Festival Pier at Penn's Landing in Philadelphia, PA. Ms. Lauryn Hill is celebrating twenty years of her anthemic debut solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill which was released in August 1998

Ouzounova/Splash / SplashNews.com

Lauryn Hill Performs On Time In Philly Wearing Yellow And Florals

Lauryn Hill is currently on tour celebrating twenty years since she dropped her CLASSIC debut The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. By all accounts she was on time and did a great job.

Has anybody asked Wyclef about this issue with the compositions though? SMH. Free Lauryn still basically…

Ms. Lauryn Hill performs live during The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour at Festival Pier at Penn's Landing in Philadelphia, PA. Ms. Lauryn Hill is celebrating twenty years of her anthemic debut solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill which was released in August 1998

Ouzounova/Splash / SplashNews.com

The songs may be switched up but Lauryn hasn’t switched her style much. Feelin’ This Get Up???

Hit the flip for more tour pics

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: Are You Feelin This Get Up?, Ballers, Bangers

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus