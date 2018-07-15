Daughter Kills Dad After Finding His Child Porn Collection, Including Photos Of Herself

Woman kills dad after finding his child porn stash, which included photos of her https://t.co/ByWV9YJwsx pic.twitter.com/JVogfuurQa — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) July 13, 2018

Daughter Kills Dad After Finding Child Porn

A British woman is making international headlines after she confessed to murdering her father after reportedly finding a box of explicit childhood photos of herself and another child.

USA Today reports that Barbara Coombes, 63, was gardening outside her father’s Stockport, England house in 2006 when she found the photos and hit her father with a shovel and then slit his throat before burying his body in the garden.

Combs confessed after living in her father’s house for over a decade and collecting welfare benefits.

She later testified that her father raped her hundreds of times and called him a “violent bully” who physically and verbally attacked her while keeping her daughter as a sex slave.

Coombes plead guilty to manslaughter and fraud and has been sentenced to nine years.