In White Folks News: Conor McGregor’s Girlfriend Announces Pregnancy As He Faces Jail Time

Conor McGregor’s Girlfriend Announces Pregnancy

On Saturday, July 14, Conor Mcgregor’s Girlfriend Dee Devlin posted on Instagram to wish the MMA fighter a happy 30th birthday, and also made a major announcement in the process. She posted a photo of Mcgregor posted up on a luxurious boat, and revealed in her caption that the two are expecting their second child together.

Devlin wrote in her Instagram post, “Happy 30th birthday babe! Thank you for being you! Love you to bits from me, Conor Jr and the bump.”

Although this seems like something completely positive, the couple may have to face the reality soon that Conor may be sent away for a couple of years.

McGregor is due to appear in a New York court later this month, which follows an incident at the Brooklyn Centre in April where he allegedly attacked a bus containing UFC rivals. He was charged with three counts of assault and one of criminal mischief, and could face seven years in jail if convicted.