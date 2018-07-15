Serena Williams Loses Wimbledon Final… But Wins The Hearts Of Everybody: “To All The Moms, I Was Playing For You” [VIDEO]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 5

Serena Williams

SplashNews

Serena Williams Wins Hearts At Wimbledon

Serena Williams fell just short of another Wimbledon title Saturday, losing in the final 6-3,6-3 to Angelique Kerber, but we think it’s safe to say that the new mom won the love and respect of the whole world as we’ve watched her battle to regain her top spot in tennis in less than a year since giving birth.

This speech tugged at EVERYBODY’s hearts. Serena you are a queen.

Serena’s King has her back too. Right now Alexis Ohanian is fighting for more family leave for both new moms and new dads.

We love the upliftment. Congratulations Serena — Wimbledon or not you are winning at LIFE.

Hit the flip for more inspiring messages.

➡️

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

Make this week greater than your last ✨

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

What would I do without all your support? I love you all!!

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

Can’t help but smile. See you Saturday, #Wimbledon! ☺️

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1654442/serena-williams-loses-wimbledon-final-but-wins-the-hearts-of-everybody-to-all-the-moms-i-was-playing-for-you-video/
PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345
Categories: Babies, Bangers, Black Girl Magic

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus