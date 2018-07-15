Serena Williams Loses Wimbledon Final… But Wins The Hearts Of Everybody: “To All The Moms, I Was Playing For You” [VIDEO]

Serena Williams Wins Hearts At Wimbledon

Serena Williams fell just short of another Wimbledon title Saturday, losing in the final 6-3,6-3 to Angelique Kerber, but we think it’s safe to say that the new mom won the love and respect of the whole world as we’ve watched her battle to regain her top spot in tennis in less than a year since giving birth.

This speech tugged at EVERYBODY’s hearts. Serena you are a queen.

"To all the moms out there, I was playing for you and I tried" — Serena #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/drPtMSnqsR — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 14, 2018

Serena’s King has her back too. Right now Alexis Ohanian is fighting for more family leave for both new moms and new dads.

We love the upliftment. Congratulations Serena — Wimbledon or not you are winning at LIFE.

