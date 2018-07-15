Serena Williams Loses Wimbledon Final… But Wins The Hearts Of Everybody: “To All The Moms, I Was Playing For You” [VIDEO]
Serena Williams Wins Hearts At Wimbledon
Serena Williams fell just short of another Wimbledon title Saturday, losing in the final 6-3,6-3 to Angelique Kerber, but we think it’s safe to say that the new mom won the love and respect of the whole world as we’ve watched her battle to regain her top spot in tennis in less than a year since giving birth.
This speech tugged at EVERYBODY’s hearts. Serena you are a queen.
Serena’s King has her back too. Right now Alexis Ohanian is fighting for more family leave for both new moms and new dads.
In America, 1 in 4 mothers return to work within two weeks of giving birth. That’s not good for our country, our kids, or our health. The US Senate held a hearing on paid family leave and I wrote this op-ed for @TheHill because all American children and families deserve better. Link in bio. As an industry, tech can lead by example, but it’s going to take more people (especially men) taking advantage of parental leave plans and normalizing dad life. Let’s change the culture around fatherhood; it’s a great honor and even greater responsibility. Real men don’t hide from fatherhood.
Days after our baby girl was born, I kissed my wife goodbye before surgery and neither of us knew if she would be coming back. We just wanted her to survive—10 months later, she's in the #Wimbledon final. Congratulations, @angie.kerber. @serenawilliams will be holding a trophy again soon—she's got the greatest one waiting at home for her. Our family knows she'll win many more trophies, too. She's just getting started. And I couldn't be more proud.
We love the upliftment. Congratulations Serena — Wimbledon or not you are winning at LIFE.
