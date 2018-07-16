Xscape, Toya Wright & Lira Galore Attend Tiny Harris’ 43rd Birthday Celebration

Seen on the scene…

Tiny Harris Celebrates Her 43rd Birthday

Before Tiny Harris got a brand new Benz from her hubby T.I. for her 43rd birthday, she celebrated her b-day in Atlanta.

Tiny was spotted at the city’s Gold Room nightclub…

alongside her Xscap3 cohorts, Kandi, Toya Wright and Lira Galore.

Other attendees included Malaysia Pargo…

KeKe Wyatt…

21 Savage…

Zonnique and Reginae.

Tiny’s since changed locations and she’s now in Miami with a band of her baddies including Toya, Kandi and Malaysia.

Happy birthday Tiny!

More from her 43rd birthday celebrations on the flip.