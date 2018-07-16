RHOP’s Robyn Dixon Debuts Short Hair — But Is Her Same-Roof Situationship ALSO Big Chopped??

Does this mean new life changes too???? Hit the flip to see the new, completely different looking Robyn Dixon.

Real House Wives Of Potomac star Robyn Dixon must be in the spirit of change. The 39-year-old just chopped off all of her golden tresses. Robyn teased with a photo of her hair in a pile to let folks know she went through with the extreme chop.

Edgy! They say when a woman cuts her hair, she’s ready to change her life. But, not Robyn. She captioned her photo “New hair, same me”. And she is right. On a recent podcast episode of Daily Dish, the mom addressed her situationship with Juan Dixon. The two have been coparenting under the same roof without any attachments for the last few years.

Robyn still seems to be guarded and unsure of what she and Juan have currently.

“We haven’t definitely said, ‘You’re my boyfriend’…that’s just weird!” Robyn shared. “I think we kind of are moving in that direction where we’re ready to just say, you know what, let’s just try to focus on each other and, you know, move forward. So, we’ll see.”

She also says that Juan isn’t as crass and uninterested in real life as he’s portrayed on TV.