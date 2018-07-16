Lil Boosie Threatens To Kill Baby Mama, Seemingly Confesses To Killing Her Brother, While She ‘Exposes’ Him On IG Live

Stop the domestic violence!

Lil Boosie’s Baby Mama Exposes Him

The mother of Lil Boosie’s child took to her daughter’s IG page last night to air out some explicitly abusive messages he (allegedly) left her about their daughter. It seems like she had a lot to get off of her chest, stating she wants everyone to know he’s not a great dad.

For some background, Tori’s mom said she was just 16 when they started dating, even though they don’t claim each other publicly…

Further along the live session, Tori’s mom plays a clip where someone who sounds like Boosie threatens to blacken his young daughter’s eye, and says he will kill her mom (“put a bag on her”) like he killed her mom’s brother. Tori’s mama explains that her brother was killed, and allegedly Boosie was implicated in his murder…he was eventually acquitted for lack of evidence.

Here’s more of that conversation.

