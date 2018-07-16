Azealia Banks Claims She Was Clowned For Her Complexion On “Wild’N’Out,” But What Does Nick Cannon Have To Say?
Azealia Banks Cried At Her “Wild’N’Out” Taping
We are shocked that Azealia Banks continues to get work AT ALL… The rapper took to Instagram this weekend to complain that she was subjected to colorism while guesting on the show — and proceeded to pile on the insults against show host and executive producer AND the rest of the cast of comedians.
I did Wildin’ out today. There were tons of pre-planned colorist jokes and of course …. cry baby cried. Some little scrawny black Atlanta twink was prepared for me. They planned this – hit me on short notice, told me I didn’t have to participate in the coon ass freestyle battles ,(not my style) and I was to sing my song and go home. I show up and some guy who’s darker than me starts calling me ugly and being colorist, then all of a sudden a choir of the most disgustingly basic, local, cattle call “urban” pseudo comedic “FAT BECause You sit in a chair all day” greasy soul food induced south of the mason Dixon ,self hatred. Ass It#backwards, post-Jim crow , post traumatic slave disorder true self esteem less, Ward of the state CLOWNS with their low scale and highly UNimpressive resumes, start going off about how the beautiful Azealia Banks looks! I’ve never felt so much hate and rage for anyone else than I did in that moment. Yemaya was really on stage . Yemaya …..
She even continued her rant into the comments…
But Nick wasn’t having it…
After Azealia took things even further on her IG story – he called her out.
But Azealia couldn’t leave well enough alone.
Cast member Timothy De La Ghetto says no jokes were made about Azealia’s skin AT ALL.
So who is lying? And do you think the episode will air with Azealia still on it?
