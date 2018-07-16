Azealia Banks Claims She Was Clowned For Her Complexion On “Wild’N’Out,” But What Does Nick Cannon Have To Say?

Azealia Banks Cried At Her “Wild’N’Out” Taping

We are shocked that Azealia Banks continues to get work AT ALL… The rapper took to Instagram this weekend to complain that she was subjected to colorism while guesting on the show — and proceeded to pile on the insults against show host and executive producer AND the rest of the cast of comedians.

She even continued her rant into the comments…

But Nick wasn’t having it…

After Azealia took things even further on her IG story – he called her out.

But Azealia couldn’t leave well enough alone.

These are the jokes that were said to her. Nothing about her skin! https://t.co/vSaDOsZyOi — Timothy DeLaGhetto (@TimothyDeLaG) July 16, 2018

Cast member Timothy De La Ghetto says no jokes were made about Azealia’s skin AT ALL.

So who is lying? And do you think the episode will air with Azealia still on it?

