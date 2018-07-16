OTRII: Michelle Obama Lived Her Best Life Flossin’ Her FLOTUS Legs At The Beyonce And Ol’ Boy Concert

Image via Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty

Michelle Obama Dances At On The Runn II Tour In Paris

It was one helluva day in Paris yesterday. The day after the country’s biggest celebration, Bastille Day, Beyoncé and helmet havin’ Hov were ni**as in Paris for the second night of their On The Run II Tour and it was a perfect storm of epic performance.

First and foremost, before Bey and Jay took the stage, the World Cup Finals was televised on the Stade de France big screen. For those of you who have been living under a rock, France won.

The FIFA World Cup final being watched at OTRII in Paris, France. pic.twitter.com/grt2zXXAog — ً (@bIackcuIture) July 16, 2018

But never mind the damn game MICHELLE OBAMA WAS IN THAT BIH LOOKIN’ FINE AS HELL!

This is such an elite cool mom picture. Omg I feel so blessed looking at it pic.twitter.com/x4PDnL7QZs — bolu babalola (@BeeBabs) July 15, 2018

She also brought daughters Sasha and Malia out to attend to the Carter’s shindig. Flip it over to see them in addition to video of Michelle Obama and Tina Knowles getting their entire lives while dancing to Jay-Z’s “On To The Next”.