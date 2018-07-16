Will The REAL Kiki Please Stand Up: K’yanna Barber Revealed As The Former Love Interest Who Has Drake “In His Feelings” [VIDEO]

By Bossip Staff
Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

K’yanna Barber Is Kiki From Drake’s “In My Feelings”

Never Forget. Oakland has the best of everything. Ever since Shiggy made “In My Feelings” go viral, people have been super nosy about Drake’s love interests yet somehow managed to overlook her this whole time. That said — Hey K’yanna!!!!

What do you think of this new revelation? Hit the flip for more photos of K’yanna.

Link: https://bossip.com/1654549/will-the-real-kiki-please-stand-up-kyanna-barber-revealed-as-the-former-love-interest-who-has-drake-in-his-feelings-video/
