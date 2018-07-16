Ha-Ha, Beyotch! Morgan-Stanley Employee Fired For Viral Road Rage “Ni**er C**t!”

Image via Getty

Woman Fired From Morgan Stanley For Racist Road Rage

White people still haven’t learned. All acts of racism will be recorded and used against you on the internet in order to destroy every aspect of your life.

Enter, Melissa Gutknecht. She is a very angry white woman. We’d be willing to bet good money that she’s part of the 53%, but we digress.

According to KRON4 Marshaunte Farris and her boyfriend, Shamiek Sheppard, were verbally assaulted by a racist Audi-driving azzhole

“I was coming from Vallejo. I have what is called Crohn’s disease and I have to go get infusions there still. It has to be every two weeks certain times and certain dates. We were coming back from that and as we were leaving Richmond to go through Emeryville to get back to Oakland, she just started tripping,” said Farris. “I switched lanes. Then I see her speed up in the rear view mirror. Then I see her swerve into the next lane and I wasn’t thinking nothing of it and then she came and cut me off kind of aggressively. She is slamming on her breaks. You know that can cause an accident or something,” said Sheppard.

Good morning family and friends this morning as I drove back to Oakland on 880 a Caucasian woman driving a black Audi coupe plate number 7RBZ175 followed my boyfriend and I from Richmond to Emeryville harassing us calling us NIGGERS AND CUNTS Twitter do yo thang 🗣 pic.twitter.com/Wt3d8ncqgl — 🧝🏾‍♀️ (@OGtay_) July 9, 2018

Oh, Twitter DEFINITELY did their thing.

She really should update her work status 🤗 pic.twitter.com/HaRFc24N9L — Catherine Tanner (@MissKittyofVtwn) July 12, 2018

Gutknecht was subsequently fired from her high fallutin’ gig, although they chose not to reveal themselves.

“The behavior reflected in the video is completely inconsistent with our values and the individual involved is no longer employed by the firm.”

Bye, beyotch.