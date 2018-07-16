Celebrity Seeds: Kim Kardashian Takes North West Out For Ice Cream In La La Land

- By Bossip Staff
Pap Nation / SplashNews.com

Spotted…

Kim Kardashian Spotted With North West In Hollywood

Kimmy Cakes had a busy weekend that included a conference appearance and some quality time with her first-born.

Kim Kardashian was first spotted at L.A.’s BeautyCon for her “Mrs. West is in the House” appearance where she spoke on her strides in the cosmetics industry with KKW Beauty.

Jen Lowery / SplashNews.com

London Entertainment/Splash News / SplashNews.com

Following that she was spotted at her popup store at Westfield Mall alongside an ice cream eating North West.

SplashNews.com
Splash News and Pictures

How cute is little Nori?

SplashNews.com
Splash News & Pictures

More pics of Kimmy Cakes and North West on the flip.

SplashNews.com/ Splash News and Pictures.com

SplashNews.com/ Splash News and Pictures.com

SplashNews.com/ Splash News and Pictures.com

