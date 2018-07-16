Celebrity Seeds: Kim Kardashian Takes North West Out For Ice Cream In La La Land

Spotted…

Kim Kardashian Spotted With North West In Hollywood

Kimmy Cakes had a busy weekend that included a conference appearance and some quality time with her first-born.

Kim Kardashian was first spotted at L.A.’s BeautyCon for her “Mrs. West is in the House” appearance where she spoke on her strides in the cosmetics industry with KKW Beauty.

Following that she was spotted at her popup store at Westfield Mall alongside an ice cream eating North West.

How cute is little Nori?

More pics of Kimmy Cakes and North West on the flip.