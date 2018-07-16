Dirty Doggfather Files: Celina Powell Explains ‘Exposing’ Snoop—But Is She Lying AGAIN?

Celina Powell Doubles Down On Snoop Dogg Cheating Accusations

The so-called “black widow” who put Snoop Dogg on blast for allegedly cheating is still speaking out. As previously reported Celina Powell posted videos and text messages seemingly from Snoop showing him flying her out and Facetiming her while calling her “baby” and saying he “wants her.”

Now Celina’s speaking further on Twitter and explaining why she’s “exposing” the Doggfather. According to Celina, she’s upset with Snoop over some “bulls***” he did three days ago…

Back in June , he and I were cool! I wouldn’t have said shit if he didn’t do some bullshit three days ago . https://t.co/f6n6eWaPz3 — CELINA POWELL (@xocelina187) July 15, 2018

and no, her evidence isn’t part of his “Clout Chasers” TV show.

Watch it not come out because he’s a liar . Everything is real https://t.co/0a06o6Zdy1 — CELINA POWELL (@xocelina187) July 16, 2018

As for Snoop, he seems unbothered by the cheating rumors and he’s too busy singing along to Lyfe Jennings to care.

Must be nice. Mood 🎶🎼☄️💕 A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Jul 15, 2018 at 6:28pm PDT

Oh Snoop…

In case you didn’t know, Celina lied for months about Offset allegedly fathering her baby. She even went to great lengths to “prove it” by photoshopping Offset’s name onto a friend’s DNA test and Cardi B found the whole thing pretty funny.

Lmaaaaaaoooooooooooooooo Wow people are really crazy https://t.co/GsgA6YYoam — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 4, 2018

