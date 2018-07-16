Dirty Doggfather Files: Celina Powell Explains ‘Exposing’ Snoop—But Is She Lying AGAIN?
Celina Powell Doubles Down On Snoop Dogg Cheating Accusations
The so-called “black widow” who put Snoop Dogg on blast for allegedly cheating is still speaking out. As previously reported Celina Powell posted videos and text messages seemingly from Snoop showing him flying her out and Facetiming her while calling her “baby” and saying he “wants her.”
👀☕ #CelinaPowell is exposing #SnoopDogg for cheating on his wife with her on her page. She's pulled out several reciepts if your unfamilar with this chick she's the one who faked being pregnant by #Offset. Well #Snoop says he's producing a show called "Clout Chasers" so this may just be promo for his upcoming show what you guys think? 🤔 #SWIPE #TeaSpillers
Now Celina’s speaking further on Twitter and explaining why she’s “exposing” the Doggfather. According to Celina, she’s upset with Snoop over some “bulls***” he did three days ago…
and no, her evidence isn’t part of his “Clout Chasers” TV show.
As for Snoop, he seems unbothered by the cheating rumors and he’s too busy singing along to Lyfe Jennings to care.
Oh Snoop…
In case you didn’t know, Celina lied for months about Offset allegedly fathering her baby. She even went to great lengths to “prove it” by photoshopping Offset’s name onto a friend’s DNA test and Cardi B found the whole thing pretty funny.
More from Celina on the flip.