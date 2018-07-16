See Harvard Woman Harass Black Child & Mom “Who’s Watching Your Kids Right Now?” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
#HarvardUniversity is there a reason y’all have a WHOLE DEMON Lady working as the Executive Director of yalls Humanitarian Initiative, cause we’d like to know? @harvard Notice how calm the suspected racist lady was talking to her, trying to “calmly” harass her to get a further reaction from her. Very clever. Share & Repost and tag @harvard
Apparently, Theresa Lund doesn’t like black kids playing outside of her house on a Saturday afternoon in the heat. Therese says her kids, who are obviously not being watched, can’t sleep at 3 in the afternoon.
Pure comedy how stumped she got with “Who’s even watching your kids right now?”
