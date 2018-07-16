Idiocracy: Donald Trump’s Soviet-Swallowing Sycophancy Knows No Bounds, Vouches For Putin Against Election Meddling

Image via Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Trump Believes Putin’s Denial Of Russian Election Interference

Donald Trump is in Helsinki, Finland today to meet with Russian s#!t-starter Vladimir Putin to discuss several things including the credible allegation that Russia tampered with the 2016 election.

Last week, Special Counsel Robert Mueller indicted 12 Russian military officials for their involvement in hacking and cyberterrorism relate to the presidential election. Despite those indictments and the evidence gathered by our own intelligence agencies, Donald Trump still went to bat for ol’ Vlady according to NBCNews:

“President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today,” Trump said, adding that Putin “offered to have the people working on the case come and work with their investigators with respect to the 12 people. I think that’s an incredible offer.”

He went on to say:

“I really do want to see the server,” Trump said after contending that “I don’t see any reason why it would be” Russia who hacked the opposition party.

Really? NO reason?? Ray Charles to the whole thing, huh? Oh ard.