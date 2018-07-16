For Discussion: France Wins World Cup Title With Largely African Roster… Can Sports Help End Islamophobia?
French Team Is Full Of African Heritage But Residents Are Divided On Issues Of Racism And Religion
In case you’ve been totally tuned out to the World Cup you probably know that “Les Bleus” as the French national team are affectionately known, brought home the World Championship this weekend. As France progressed throughout the tournament they won over more than a few fans from throughout the African diaspora — largely because most of the roster has some form of African heritage. Of course, for some, that magnified the countries issues with Islamophobia, immigration and racism. With some 190,000 retweets and over 443,000 likes, this tweet from Khaled Beydoun seems to have struck a chord with some and a nerve for others…
While many on social media retweeted Beydoun’s sentiment, others were insistent that the players are ALL FRENCH and that by bringing attention to their parents’ heritage was racist.
Of course, Beydoun was ready for resistance and armed with plenty of truth, but it definitely seems like the French don’t want to admit to being racists or islamophobes any more than the MAGAs do.
We’ve posted about black players being subjected to racism before while on the field, but we’re not just talking about racism on the field. We’re talking about how MANY places have what they like to call a “nationalist” attitude about keeping France French etc… until it’s time to win a World Cup — then, of course, these players are FRENCH first, regardless of where their families are from EVEN those who have dual citizenship and could have played for another country’s team.
That said, will the World Cup help France change its tune toward Africans and Muslims? Or are these men the only Muslims who get to be “FRENCH” first?
Just sayin’… Please discuss!