New Music: Ari Lennox Releases New Single “Whipped Cream”

Alternative soul singer, Ari Lennox (Dreamville/Interscope), has just whipped up a sweet and sultry single; a well-deserved treat for fans everywhere. The single is today’s Zane Lowe Beats 1 World Record and is now available on all digital platforms. Written by Lennox and produced by Elite, “Whipped Cream” finds the vocalist pining for an old beau over a laid-back melody and amid stately horns. Lennox’s riffs and lyrics take subtle yet powerful turns, making this track easy to digest while leaving it flavored with substance; just as its name alludes. Take a listen HERE.

“‘Whipped Cream’ is my little baby that expresses how I feel about an ex that I’m still not over. He’s the same n***a that I talked about in PHO,” says Ari.

“Whipped Cream” is the latest release from the Washington D.C. native who dropped her debut EP, PHO, in late 2016.PHO showcased Lennox’s immense talent while highlighting her position as the only female and sole vocalist of her crew. The young talent has described her music as “modern, relaxed, turned up soul… reminiscent of the beautiful music from the ‘70s” while labeling her voice, “imperfect, but pretty.