Tyrese’s Pregnant “Black Queen” Shows Off New Maternity Photoshoot In Post Dedicated To Stepdaughter Shayla

Tyrese’s Wife Samantha Lee Posts Tribute To Daughter Shayla

We were a little worried about Tyrese, being that details about The Rock’s ‘Fast & Furious’ spinoff ‘Hobbs’are beginning to leak and now it looks like Idris has a big beefy role as a villain — but it looks like Black Ty has plenty to celebrate. His wife Samantha Lee is getting pretty far along in her pregnancy and she showed off her new maternity photos in a post she dedicated to Ty’s daughter Shayla, who just celebrated a birthday this weekend.

Some folks are making a big deal out of Samantha saying she’s sometimes been hard on Shayla. Don’t you think that’s common for stepparents to struggle a little when it comes to carving out their own relationships with their partners’ kids?

Samantha is clearly a big advocate for dad Tyrese.

