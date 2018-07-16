Tyrese’s Pregnant “Black Queen” Shows Off New Maternity Photoshoot In Post Dedicated To Stepdaughter Shayla
Tyrese’s Wife Samantha Lee Posts Tribute To Daughter Shayla
We were a little worried about Tyrese, being that details about The Rock’s ‘Fast & Furious’ spinoff ‘Hobbs’are beginning to leak and now it looks like Idris has a big beefy role as a villain — but it looks like Black Ty has plenty to celebrate. His wife Samantha Lee is getting pretty far along in her pregnancy and she showed off her new maternity photos in a post she dedicated to Ty’s daughter Shayla, who just celebrated a birthday this weekend.
Happy Birthday to one of the most incredible little ladies I’ve ever met, Princess Shayla. I am almost in tears at this picture because it truly warms my heart how genuinely excited you are to be an older sister. You have a heart of gold, Shayla, I pray you never lose it. To have the opportunity to be your stepmother, to see you grow and learn, to be SO resilient in the face of conflict, it’s truly an answered prayer. I know I can be hard on you at times, but I see you growing up in a similar situation to what I was raised in and I am passionate for you not to allow anything to stop you from the greatness you are DESTINED for. We both love you so much and pray that you have a very special birthday today. Love Forever & Always, Dad, Sam and your soon to be baby sister, Soraya 1st picture taken by @mrdblanks Thanks, Derrick! The best! At my Surprise Maternity Shoot my hubby planned for me less than a little over a week ago ! ❤️
Some folks are making a big deal out of Samantha saying she’s sometimes been hard on Shayla. Don’t you think that’s common for stepparents to struggle a little when it comes to carving out their own relationships with their partners’ kids?
Happy Father’s Day to a man who I’ve witnessed fight so hard to be a father. A lesser man may have given up. Shayla and my baby are so blessed to have a man that’s so committed to being a father, no matter how much it costs, no matter how much it takes. We love you more than you could have ever know !
Samantha is clearly a big advocate for dad Tyrese.
