Tyrese's Pregnant "Black Queen" Shows Off New Maternity Photoshoot In Post Dedicated To Stepdaughter Shayla

- By Bossip Staff
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET/ Lester Cohen/WireImage

Tyrese's Wife Samantha Lee Posts Tribute To Daughter Shayla

We were a little worried about Tyrese, being that details about The Rock’s ‘Fast & Furious’ spinoff ‘Hobbs’are beginning to leak and now it looks like Idris has a big beefy role as a villain — but it looks like Black Ty has plenty to celebrate. His wife Samantha Lee is getting pretty far along in her pregnancy and she showed off her new maternity photos in a post she dedicated to Ty’s daughter Shayla, who just celebrated a birthday this weekend.

Happy Birthday to one of the most incredible little ladies I’ve ever met, Princess Shayla. I am almost in tears at this picture because it truly warms my heart how genuinely excited you are to be an older sister. You have a heart of gold, Shayla, I pray you never lose it. To have the opportunity to be your stepmother, to see you grow and learn, to be SO resilient in the face of conflict, it’s truly an answered prayer. I know I can be hard on you at times, but I see you growing up in a similar situation to what I was raised in and I am passionate for you not to allow anything to stop you from the greatness you are DESTINED for. We both love you so much and pray that you have a very special birthday today. Love Forever & Always, Dad, Sam and your soon to be baby sister, Soraya 1st picture taken by @mrdblanks Thanks, Derrick! The best! At my Surprise Maternity Shoot my hubby planned for me less than a little over a week ago ! ❤️

A post shared by Samantha Gibson (@lovesamanthalee) on

Some folks are making a big deal out of Samantha saying she’s sometimes been hard on Shayla. Don’t you think that’s common for stepparents to struggle a little when it comes to carving out their own relationships with their partners’ kids?

Samantha is clearly a big advocate for dad Tyrese.

Hit the flip for some of the special messages dad posted for Shayla

Dani and Dannah and Vin Diesel also sent birthday wishes

