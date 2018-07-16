Toodles, 21! Is Amber Rose Getting Double Dribbled By This NBA Player?

Is Amber Rose Dating Monté Morris?

Rumors are swirling that Amber Rose might have a new man in her life who’s in the NBA.

Muva was spotted this week with Monté Morris, a 23-year-old point guard for the Denver Nuggets.

The Flint, Michigan native was seen this week holding hands with Amb in L.A…

and Amb was recently spotted wearing a Denver Nuggets hoodie to represent her new “friend.”

Prior to being spotted with Monte, Amb said she was heartbroken over 21 Savage and was hoping they could work things out.

She told Big Boy’s Neighborhood back in March;

“To be in a relationship is difficult, to be famous and in a relationship is even more difficult and then you end up arguing about things that you usually wouldn’t argue about as a normal person,” said Amb. “I love him, I miss him, I think about him every day. I can’t say that I’m single because I still think about him every day. My heart is still with him. Hopefully, we can work it out but if we can’t—the love is still there.”

WELP! Toodles, 21!

Following that she was spotted with Kyrie Irving in June—but promptly shut down rumors that they were dating.

“I’m not dating anyone or ‘talking’ to anyone,” said Amb. “I’m just focused on raising my son and working. And please stop associating me with Men that I don’t even know. It’s really f***ing annoying,” she added. “Looking for love and dating is the last thing on my mind right now. I’m still recovering from my previous relationship please let me do so in peace.”

More of Amber’s possible new bae Monte Morris on the flip.