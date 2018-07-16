Toodles, 21! Is Amber Rose Getting Double Dribbled By This NBA Player?

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Is Amber Rose Dating Monté Morris?

Rumors are swirling that Amber Rose might have a new man in her life who’s in the NBA.

Muva was spotted this week with Monté Morris, a 23-year-old point guard for the Denver Nuggets.

The Flint, Michigan native was seen this week holding hands with Amb in L.A…

👀👀 could #AmberRose have a new boo? 📸: Backgrid

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

and Amb was recently spotted wearing a Denver Nuggets hoodie to represent her new “friend.”

Day Drinking with my girls @intense__fitness and @marisamendez 🍹

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

Prior to being spotted with Monte, Amb said she was heartbroken over 21 Savage and was hoping they could work things out.

She told Big Boy’s Neighborhood back in March;

“To be in a relationship is difficult, to be famous and in a relationship is even more difficult and then you end up arguing about things that you usually wouldn’t argue about as a normal person,” said Amb. “I love him, I miss him, I think about him every day. I can’t say that I’m single because I still think about him every day. My heart is still with him. Hopefully, we can work it out but if we can’t—the love is still there.”

Fern / Splash News

WELP! Toodles, 21!

Following that she was spotted with Kyrie Irving in June—but promptly shut down rumors that they were dating.

“I’m not dating anyone or ‘talking’ to anyone,” said Amb. “I’m just focused on raising my son and working. And please stop associating me with Men that I don’t even know. It’s really f***ing annoying,” she added.  “Looking for love and dating is the last thing on my mind right now. I’m still recovering from my previous relationship please let me do so in peace.”

 

More of Amber’s possible new bae Monte Morris on the flip.

🔒 Big Summer. Good Beach work w/ @gamelike810

A post shared by Monté Morris. Flint, Michigan (@biggametae) on

NextUp 🗣🔒.

A post shared by Monté Morris. Flint, Michigan (@biggametae) on

Happy birthday to me!!! 23! Jordan year 🔒🔒🔒

A post shared by Monté Morris. Flint, Michigan (@biggametae) on

Thru these white buffs I can see the …. 🔒

A post shared by Monté Morris. Flint, Michigan (@biggametae) on

Been a big summer for me. Lights almost on 🔒✊🏾

A post shared by Monté Morris. Flint, Michigan (@biggametae) on

Life is amazin it is what it should be 😎

A post shared by Monté Morris. Flint, Michigan (@biggametae) on

    Live & Learn 🔒. #RookSZN

    A post shared by Monté Morris. Flint, Michigan (@biggametae) on

    🔒

    A post shared by Monté Morris. Flint, Michigan (@biggametae) on

    Dream big or Wake up 🔒

    A post shared by Monté Morris. Flint, Michigan (@biggametae) on

