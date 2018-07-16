So Sad: Keshia Chante’s Ex-Fiancee Ray Emery Dies By Drowning

Keshia Chante Pens Letter To Late Fiancee

According to a TMZ report, 35-year-old NHL goalie Ray Emery died over the weekend from an apparent drowning. Emery was reportedly swimming Sunday at the Royal Hamilton Yacht Club in Ontario, where police say his body was discovered after an early morning swim near the docks. They say he failed to emerge after diving in with a friend … and resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

Emery was previously engaged to Keshia Chante and the called off the nuptials after she did a briadal magazine cover. She addressed the decision in an earlier instagram post, stating “Although it is an honor to grace the cover of Today’s Bride, it is also bittersweet because I decided to not get married.

It hasn’t been easy. It’s a hurtful, gut wrenching experience. I gave it a long hard look and had to make the most painful decision of my life but I know in my heart, it was the right one.”

Keshia left a final message, addressing his sudden death.

Raymond Robert Emery (Sept 28 1982-July 15 2018) my heart is heavy. i am at a loss. distraught. obliterated. The love of my life, best friend, the man i was going to marry. U loved me with every fibre of ur being even though it overwhelmed me at times. U took care of me, protected me. So incredibly passionate, loving & affectionate. My cuddle bear. That smile.. the way u looked at me. U always made sure I knew how much u loved me. Even at the very end. Intelligent, hilarious, entertaining, giving, charismatic, a leader, family-oriented, a fierce competitor, good hearted, determined. U always amazed me. A hip disease where they said u wouldn’t walk again. I watched u go from bandages, to walking, to skating, to playing pro hockey again then to winning a Stanley Cup like a King. A superhero I called u. Unfortunately my baby, u believed u were invincible in every way. U had demons u were fighting, ones that u felt u were too invincible to confront the way I wanted u to. God, I wish u would have, I wish I didn’t need to walk away. Many nights I stayed awake worried about u not coming home. my biggest fear. ur lifestyle catching up with u. today is now the worst day of my life. The day u would leave this earth. 35 years is too young my love but God, did u ever live ur life to the fullest. U brought so many along with u, took care of many, loved to share, loved to laugh, a great story teller. Literally the life of any party. 7 years together & so many incredible adventures & memories I will hold onto forever. We lived in 6 cities & went through the good, bad & the ugly together. Sometimes we fought but we fought for each other more than anything. Thick & thin. U taught me so much. U gave me all of u & I’m so grateful to have had u in my life. No one knew u the way I did & it was an honor that u let me in that way. It was an honor that u asked me to marry u. We were inseparable, attached, a bond so rare. My heart is completely broken. Big Fella, I love u always.

My heart is with the Emery Family & everyone who loved him so prolifically. We will get through this together.

Rest in peace!