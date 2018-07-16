IYKYK: Patrice Evra Gives it Up To Brotha Paul Pogba Following France Winning World Cup 2018 [Video]

If you don’t know who Paul Pogba is, then you should find out. He’s a young brother who is a beastly midfielder and has been scrutinized because he isn’t a pure scorer like other stars in football. The brother won the World Cup yesterday and Patrice Evra (A French OG), decided to send him some love and come for Pogba’s scrutinizers in the process.

Kudos to Pogba, Matudi, Griezmann, Mbappe, and the rest of the brothers on the French National team.