Queen Ting: Meet The Flawless Godiva Goddess Crowned As The First Black Miss Universe Great Britain
It has been a whirlwind two days since being crowned Miss Universe Great Britain 2018. I am privileged to have been chosen from a concentration of talented, ambitious, beautiful and funny women! I am humbled and truly uplifted by those who are embracing my rewarding experience and success as their own. I am deeply grateful for the financial donations of many to the A-sisterhood charity. I am thankful for the sponsors of my pageant sisters 2018, my own and especially @doyen_style @carajewellers @justboutique_nw for believing in this pageant and supporting the girls every step of the way. It is an absolute honour to carry the British flag 🇬🇧 on to the Miss Universe pageant later this year. @gracielevy my pageant coach at @lsp_london – thank you for preparing me for this weekend! The hours we spent pouring over my interview, platform, poise and walk gave me a solid foundation to stand on this past Saturday! Paula – our director- we owe you the greatest respect and appreciation for your unwavering belief that each one of us was capable of capturing the crown. @missuniversegreatbritain @annamariaburdzy thank you for representing class, grace and intelligence during your reign and for inspiring me to enter this pageant system. And to the previous titleholders of Miss Universe Great Britain who i met on Saturday- @taravaitiere @nenafrance @jaimeleefaulkner – thank you for warmly embracing me into the fold like a newly born lamb. 💕😂. To my cherished friends, family and my manager Kerith, thank you for your unwavering support!!🇬🇧💕
Miss Universe Great Britain Is Melting The Internet
Flawless Godiva Goddess Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers made history as the first Black woman to be crowned Miss Universe Great Britain while snatching countless wigs across the globe. Hailing from Anguilla (British overseas territory in the Caribbean), the screen-sizzling beauty stunned in YET ANOTHER magically melaniny moment of 2018.
It’s day 12 on the countdown to Miss Universe Great Britain 2018 and I would like to share one of my favourite quotations with you. “Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you respond to it”. It is a gentle reminder to overcome the daily trials with a positive attitude! . . Join the girls and I on July 14th at the Riverfront Theatre in Cardiff to witness the grand finale!! Snap up the tickets before they are gone!!! . . . 🙋🏾♀️ . . . #MUGB #MUGB2018 #MissUniverseGB #MissUniverse #MissUniverseGreatBritain #MissUniverseGreatBritain2018 #TheBlackSash #OneCrown #ThreeCountries #Doyen_Style #doyen #NotinVain #ASisterhood #Anguilla #ATB #Allwomensupportallwomen #AnguillaBritishCaribbean #beyondextraordinary @anguilla_tourism @missuniversegreatbritain #blackgirlmagic #dreadlocks #locs #naturalhair @carajewellers
Hit the flip to bask in Miss Universe Britain’s melaniny deliciousness.
COMPETITION DAY* * #MissUniverseGreatBritain @missuniversegreatbritain * * When I began this Miss Universe journey, I bore one thing in mind #EarnYourStripes and to me, this simply means that anything worth having is worth working hard for. I used to be part of a theatre group called The All-Ah-Wee Young Theatre Players and our motto there was: “Dedicated to Discipline, Development and Diligence”. I’ve carried this theme through many of life’s challenges. I thought of dressing up in stripes today to remind me of the hard work that I have done in the lead up to the competition and to remind me of the hard work that I still have to do when I step foot on stage* * We left the hotel at 8:50ish this morning and we are at The Riverfront Theatre. We’re completing our final rehearsals then off to a full dress rehearsal in a few minutes. After that, we prepare for the preliminary Interview before a panel of judges. This is a 3 minute interview where I will have a chance to introduce myself, my values and what I bring to the competition as an ambassador. I feel very prepared but I’m sure I’ll have a butterfly or two. Wish me luck! * * #MUGB #MUGB2018 #NotInVain #British #Cardiff #Anguilla #BritishCaribbean #Asisterhood #blackpageantqueens #stripes #ootd #tasselearrings #confident #locstyles #locs
@missuniversegreatbritain Day 2: Off to rehearsals for the big show tomorrow night at The Riverfront * I didn’t get a great night’s rest last night especially after a very hectic Day 1. Still, I managed to wake up this morning feeling to dance the day away. It must have been that clever Empowerment Day session with @jermainecoach * * Today, since I felt to dance, I decided to channel my inner Whitney Houston 60’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” 💃🏾 hence this little outfit which I absolutely love. Took my inspiration from the gorgeous Folake Huntoon at @stylepantry and added my own little twist. Will post more photos soon. @justboutique_nw * * #MUGB #MUGB2018 #Pageant #PageantSeason #RoadToMissUniverse #PageantsNews #Blackgirlsrock #Blackpageantqueens #blackgirlsrock #Anguilla #ExperienceAnguilla #Finalist #AXA #Caribbean #British #BeyondExtraordinary #MUGBSTYLE #JUSTBOUTIQUE #MUGB2018 #MissUniverse #MissAnguilla #ThePageantSpotlight #Instagram #DOYEN #DOYENSTYLE #MYTIMEISNOW #NOTINVAIN #THREECOUNTRIES #ONECROWN #THEBLACKSASH
Day 5 of the countdown to Miss Universe GB! * * My style is fun and eclectic. It makes statements and asks questions. I’ve learnt over the years to dress for how I feel rather than for what’s on trend. Put simply: I dress to smile! * * I’m excited because @justboutique_nw is giving an award to the most stylish contestant at the final this year! Fingers crossed! 🤞🏾 * * #MUGB2018 #mugbstyle #MissUniverseGreatBritain #MissUniverseGreatBritain2018 #justboutique
The ingredients for success = people + people + people. I’m so incredibly lucky to have an influx of support from all across the globe right now and I am so grateful and blessed! Thank you everyone for believing in me!!! @missuniversegreatbritain @missuniverse #MUGB #missuniversegreatbritain #MUGB2018