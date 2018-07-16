Queen Ting: Meet The Flawless Godiva Goddess Crowned As The First Black Miss Universe Great Britain

- By Bossip Staff
It has been a whirlwind two days since being crowned Miss Universe Great Britain 2018. I am privileged to have been chosen from a concentration of talented, ambitious, beautiful and funny women! I am humbled and truly uplifted by those who are embracing my rewarding experience and success as their own. I am deeply grateful for the financial donations of many to the A-sisterhood charity. I am thankful for the sponsors of my pageant sisters 2018, my own and especially @doyen_style @carajewellers @justboutique_nw for believing in this pageant and supporting the girls every step of the way. It is an absolute honour to carry the British flag 🇬🇧 on to the Miss Universe pageant later this year. @gracielevy my pageant coach at @lsp_london – thank you for preparing me for this weekend! The hours we spent pouring over my interview, platform, poise and walk gave me a solid foundation to stand on this past Saturday! Paula – our director- we owe you the greatest respect and appreciation for your unwavering belief that each one of us was capable of capturing the crown. @missuniversegreatbritain @annamariaburdzy thank you for representing class, grace and intelligence during your reign and for inspiring me to enter this pageant system. And to the previous titleholders of Miss Universe Great Britain who i met on Saturday- @taravaitiere @nenafrance @jaimeleefaulkner – thank you for warmly embracing me into the fold like a newly born lamb. 💕😂. To my cherished friends, family and my manager Kerith, thank you for your unwavering support!!🇬🇧💕

A post shared by Dee-Ann Rogers (@astoldby_dee) on

Miss Universe Great Britain Is Melting The Internet

Flawless Godiva Goddess Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers made history as the first Black woman to be crowned Miss Universe Great Britain while snatching countless wigs across the globe. Hailing from Anguilla (British overseas territory in the Caribbean), the screen-sizzling beauty stunned in YET ANOTHER magically melaniny moment of 2018.

It’s day 12 on the countdown to Miss Universe Great Britain 2018 and I would like to share one of my favourite quotations with you. “Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you respond to it”. It is a gentle reminder to overcome the daily trials with a positive attitude! . . Join the girls and I on July 14th at the Riverfront Theatre in Cardiff to witness the grand finale!! Snap up the tickets before they are gone!!! . . . 🙋🏾‍♀️ . . . #MUGB #MUGB2018 #MissUniverseGB #MissUniverse #MissUniverseGreatBritain #MissUniverseGreatBritain2018 #TheBlackSash #OneCrown #ThreeCountries #Doyen_Style #doyen #NotinVain #ASisterhood #Anguilla #ATB #Allwomensupportallwomen #AnguillaBritishCaribbean #beyondextraordinary @anguilla_tourism @missuniversegreatbritain #blackgirlmagic #dreadlocks #locs #naturalhair @carajewellers

A post shared by Dee-Ann Rogers (@astoldby_dee) on

Hit the flip to bask in Miss Universe Britain’s melaniny deliciousness.

A post shared by Dee-Ann Rogers (@astoldby_dee) on

Wild thoughts. Wild dreams. Wild woman. 📸-@tbrooks264 💄- @daliciavaleska

A post shared by Dee-Ann Rogers (@astoldby_dee) on

A post shared by Dee-Ann Rogers (@astoldby_dee) on

🗣Unravel me

A post shared by Dee-Ann Rogers (@astoldby_dee) on

