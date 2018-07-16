Pinche Pendejas: Twin Packs Of Mayonnaise Arrested For Hate Crimes Against Mexican Family

Image via Getty

White Twins Arrested For Hate Crimes Against Hispanic Neighbors

Bigoted blonde Becky twins from Colorado, 26-year-old Natasha and Shala Fross, were recorded going on a racist tirade and attacking a Mexican family who lives across the street from them.

According to KDVR, the family’s mother was at another neighbor’s house and out of nowhere, these two translucent heifers started with all the extras.

“Look at yourself compared to me! Who are you? Who are you compared to us,” one of the sisters shouts in the clip in which one of the siblings can be heard yelling, “old fat Mexican b—-es.”

The woman’s son, Juan Carlos Ruiz, says that the attack was completely unprovoked.

“These girls were just going crazy. I had never seen them before. I didn’t even know they lived here, so it was weird,” said Ruiz.

These are some very weird white women. Flip the page to peep the video.