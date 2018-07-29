AfrolandTV: Black Creatives Launch Free All-Black Streaming Service



Something we actually like…

AfrolandTV Streaming Service

If you’re looking for some exciting new black content that you can binge watch, you’re in luck because we’ve found something unique that’s for us, by us.

AfroLandTV is a startup online streaming TV platform for Pan African Films with a content library that ranges from African American, African, Afro-European, Afro-Latino and the Caribbean. The company launched in 2015 and already bolsters hundreds of hours of content with new titles premiering every month.

It’s a perfect way to find new beautiful black content jam-packed with melaniny casts that you can relate to.

“We can no longer wait for someone else to tell our stories, no one can tell them better than we can, so let’s create” said Michael S. Maponga, Founder of AfroLandTV. “Gaining awareness from people around the globe and growing our subscribers is priority, it takes a village to raise a child, the same concept applies for our company”.

AfroLandTV’s subscription is free and is available via their website. It will expand to mobile and TV apps by the end of the year.

The company aims to produce original titles while flourishing their own stars and carries a message to; “Be the industry” according to Chinwe Okorie, Head of Marketing.

“If storytelling is the art form we use to make sense of life, AfroLandTV is the stage” said Shonnie Jackson, VP of Business Development.

Will you be streaming on AfrolandTV???

