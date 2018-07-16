Delicia Cordon Moves Out Of LeSean McCoy’s Atlanta Home, One Week After Brutal Attack

Delicia Cordon Moves Out Of LeSean McCoy’s House After Attack

LeSean McCoy seems to have gotten his wish. His estranged girlfriend, Delicia Cordon, and her children have moved out of his home.

If you’ll recall, Delicia was brutally pistol-whipped inside of LeSean’s home last week, and she hinted from the start that her ex-baller boo was behind orchestrating the attack.

LeSean had apparently tried to have his friends and family illegally evict Delicia while she was out of town, and later had an associate file legal documents to have a court remove her from the home. She was attacked just one day before they were set to meet in court over the matter.

Now, TMZ reports that moving trucks were spotted outside of LeSean’s home. Sources tell them that Delicia has relocated to a home she considers safer, and has private security on the premises.

LeSean vehemently denies he was involved in the incident, and has yet to be charged with a crime. Delicia maintains that LeSean orchestrated the attack — despite reports floating around the internet that she was “no longer sure” that her ex placed an order for the robbery. She

Either way, we’re sure she’s better off simply moving out at this point.

Getty