Beauty Baddies: Peep The #BlackGirlMagic That Was On The Scene For Beautycon LA
- By Bossip Staff
Beautycon touched down on the west coast this past weekend, bringing actresses, musicians, social media influencers, makeup artists, beauty gurus, stylists, and just about any other type if “it girl” or “it guy” you can think of to the Los Angeles convention center for panels, parties, tutorials, informational sessions, and the like.
Take a look at some of the beautiful melanated members of the conference and the gorgeous looks they served up for the weekend:
Model/socialite, Jordyn Woods
Actress, Kiersey Clemons
Actress, Storm Reid
Photos Courtesy of Joe Chea