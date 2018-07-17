Here’s How Khloe And Tristan Are Working Together To Get Past His Scoundrely Sidepiece Smashing





Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Working On Their Relationship

Khloe Kardashian has made it clear that she’s focusing all her strength on making things work with her cheating azz baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. But just how is this couple getting over the hump of him smashing bottle waitresses while Khloe was crowning?

Lisa Stanley, a longtime friend of Kris Jenner, sat down with KIIS FM and revealed that Khloe’s adamant about keeping Tristan around despite his affinity for hoes, because she doesn’t want to look stupid. Again.

“She doesn’t want to look a fool. She was a fool once with Lamar [Odom], and she didn’t want to do it again.”

So to alleviate the strife and reestablish trust, Khloe is dragging her fiance(?) to couples’ counseling:

“One thousand percent they are working through couples therapy. She’s working hard, he’s working hard. You can’t just earn trust back in two months.”

And even though the entire Kardashian coven was urging Khloe to drop Tristan once his dalliances with randoms went viral, Khloe never entertained the thought, and likely never will.

“Khloé was always going to try and make this work, for a plethora of reasons. The first reason is she has a child now, and she feels very connected to [Tristan] in that way. The second reason is she loves him. She clearly loves the man.”

Khloe’s holding on to this relationship for dear life…but them having a kid and her loving him so much did nothing to keep him at home where he was supposed to be. But again, what folks do with their relationships is entirely up to them…

