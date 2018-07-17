Kylie’nization: Travis Scott And His Vanilla Billionaire Queen Share Their Sweet Swirl Love Story With GQ Magazine
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Talk About Their “Modern Family” With GQ Magazine
Kylie Jenner is pretty much on fire this month — besides covering Forbes for her near billionaire status, she and rapper baby daddy Travis Scott front the August cover of GQ Magazine, in an issue that dubs them “the most dynamic celebrity couple of modern times.” If you haven’t puked all over the keyboard yet we have more details below.
First off, Kylie reveals they fell in love at Coachella and then continued their love story when she jumped aboard his tour bus:
“We don’t go on dates,” Kylie tells me…
“Coachella was one of the stops on his tour,” she explains. “So he said, ‘I’m going back on tour—what do we want to do about this?’ Because we obviously liked each other.”
“And I was like, ‘I guess I’m going with you,’ ” she said, to complete the scene.
You really just jumped on tour?
I really jumped on the bus. And then we rode off into the sunset. I did the whole tour with him.
What did your mom and family say?</strong
She knows I beat to my own drum. My whole family knows that I do whatever I’m going to do. I’ve been that way my whole life. I don’t really answer to anybody. I live on my own, and so I just rode off into the sunset. We had a lot of downtime. It was organic. And we would just go to these random cities. We got to not be who we really were. Like, if we were in L.A., I feel like it would’ve been way different. Everything happened for a reason. We weren’t going out as “Kylie and Trav.” We would just be in Cleveland, walking the street for hours. We would go on walks, and no one would bother us.
Who knew walking in solitude in Cleveland of all places made for a perfect pairing?
So GQ actually asks Travis about the Kardashian curse…
Are you worried at all about falling victim to the Kardashian Curse?
I don’t even be looking at motherfu**ers. I don’t be looking at sh**. Kylie actually likes me for me.
Were you nervous at all about that?
Man, hell nah. Nervous for what? I’m on my own island. So hey, come over there to Astroworld. I’m not into all the other sh**. I don’t get involved. I’m over here. Kylie is different.
You seem to be impervious to a lot of things. When was the last time you cried?</strong
When my daughter was born. As soon as I heard her crying…
Were you in the room the entire time?
[He snaps to.] Hell yeah! It was crazy. I was there through the hell…the epidural and sh**. Crazy.
Does it surprise you that Travis cried at Stormi’s birth or nah?
If Travis was a little guarded, Kylie opens all the way up when asked many of the same questions…
So is he adapting to it all?
I don’t think he’s really cool with it, but he deals with it, because we love each other and we have a family. For sure, I know he doesn’t like the attention. That’s why we just go the extra mile to keep our relationship super private, or like, if he has events or something, I won’t come. Because I want him to do his own thing. I want him to be him. I don’t want it to be Kylie and Trav. If people don’t ever see us together, that’s okay with me, because we just do our thing.
When was the last time you cried?
Yesterday.
What happened?
Me and Travis got in a little fight. Which is normal. So I was just crying because I was just overwhelmed. It wasn’t even about anything really specific. I was just overwhelmed. And then we made up an hour later. I just flew to Houston to see him for a few hours.
Yeah. ‘Cause we were fighting, and I was like, I just need to go. I didn’t tell anyone where or why.
Just because we’re a family now. When we fight, it’s usually just because we’ve been away from each other for too long and we didn’t see each other for like two weeks. And we have Stormi now, and I can’t travel with her. She’s too young. So it’s harder to see each other, but I was like, I just need to go and fix this and go back.
Travis told me that he’s a romantic. When I asked him what’s the most romantic thing he’s ever done for you, he played it cool. What would you say?
So! When I landed in Houston to make up, he—I always kept saying I really want a Stormi chain, so when I landed, he had one made for me. But probably the most romantic thing he’s done for me is, on my birthday, he woke me up out of bed at like six in the morning. He was like, “We gotta go,” and I’m just like half asleep, like, “What do you mean? What do you mean?” And he just starts pulling me, and the sun was just coming up, and he had flowers all the way down his house and violin players everywhere.
Sounds pretty romantic. Do you like Kylie and Travis together more now that you’ve read this?