Kylie’nization: Travis Scott And His Vanilla Billionaire Queen Share Their Sweet Swirl Love Story With GQ Magazine

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Talk About Their “Modern Family” With GQ Magazine

Kylie Jenner is pretty much on fire this month — besides covering Forbes for her near billionaire status, she and rapper baby daddy Travis Scott front the August cover of GQ Magazine, in an issue that dubs them “the most dynamic celebrity couple of modern times.” If you haven’t puked all over the keyboard yet we have more details below.

First off, Kylie reveals they fell in love at Coachella and then continued their love story when she jumped aboard his tour bus:

“We don’t go on dates,” Kylie tells me… “Coachella was one of the stops on his tour,” she explains. “So he said, ‘I’m going back on tour—what do we want to do about this?’ Because we obviously liked each other.” “And I was like, ‘I guess I’m going with you,’ ” she said, to complete the scene.

You really just jumped on tour?

I really jumped on the bus. And then we rode off into the sunset. I did the whole tour with him.

What did your mom and family say?

She knows I beat to my own drum. My whole family knows that I do whatever I’m going to do. I’ve been that way my whole life. I don’t really answer to anybody. I live on my own, and so I just rode off into the sunset. We had a lot of downtime. It was organic. And we would just go to these random cities. We got to not be who we really were. Like, if we were in L.A., I feel like it would’ve been way different. Everything happened for a reason. We weren’t going out as “Kylie and Trav.” We would just be in Cleveland, walking the street for hours. We would go on walks, and no one would bother us.

Who knew walking in solitude in Cleveland of all places made for a perfect pairing?

