Mans Are Lit: Drake Celebrates With Shiggy For Making “In My Feelings” Go #1 On Billboard

- By Bossip Staff
Drake And Shiggy Celebrates “In My Feelings” Going #1

Is it just us or does it feel like Drake’s “In My Feelings” has been out for 2 years already.

Thanks to the ubiquitous social media challenge that @TheShiggyShow started, mans can’t scroll through Insta without seeing a cyattie hopping out the whip to do Shiggy’s dance.

All that dancing has made a huge difference because according to Billboard, “In My Feelings” is now the #1 song in the country.

Early this morning, Drake posted the following celebratory clip to his IG story.

What a time to be alive…

