Chance The Rapper Says His New Album Will Drop This Week Around Special Olympics

Chance The Rapper’s New Album Drops This Week

Chance The Rapper has been relatively quiet lately. No new singles. Not very many features. But all that is about to change.

According to a new interview with the Chicago Tribune, Chancellor will be releasing the follow-up to his 2016 album Coloring Book in just a few days in conjunction with a very special event…

“I haven’t done as much work as possible with the intellectual and physical disabilities community,” he says. “But overall we’ve been about access, just trying to make sure everyone is given their chance at greatness. And greatness isn’t something segregated. When I looked into the history of the Special Olympics, that it started here 50 years ago and how many (Special Olympics) athletes we have in Chicago — 7,000 — I felt we should be a part of it.”

He goes on to say…

“I’ve never been against selling music,” he says. “Music has value. I put my music out there for free because I wanted people to see and notice it as a beacon for what I’m doing, in terms of how unorthodox I wanted my approach and my delivery of each piece of music to be. On the other side, it’s not really difficult for me to make music and deliver it to the fans, because there are so many more platforms now, a bunch of streaming sites. The bigger concern for artists now is navigating the legal issues of owning your music, your publishing, your distribution. It has been difficult for me to release music with artists who work with the majors. A lot of stuff I’ve worked on hasn’t come out since ‘Coloring Book’ because it’s hard” when collaborating with artists limited by record deals. The musical drought may be ending, though. “I got that feeling when people do something that has a new feel to it,” he says of his new album. “I’m excited for everybody to get that. It’s going to come out just in time for the Special Olympics.”

