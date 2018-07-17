LHHReunion: Tommie Came For Significantly More Successful Spice And Got Dragged By Her Mugshots

#LHHATL’s Tommie Gets Dragged For Coming At Spice

Last night, the second part of the Love and Hip Hop reunion went down and the biggest riff was between Spice and Tommie. Remember when they tried to work together and Tommie showed up two hours late? Welp, Spice gave Tommie the unadulterated truth about her alcohol addiction and all things went left…

But, the part of the fight that had fans heated was Tommie attempting to discredit Spice for being on the SAME show she is on — but Spice has an actual successful career…

Did Tommie forget she’s a felon and even UPS wouldn’t hire her???

Spice got 42 videos and Tommie got 42 mugshots #LHHReunion pic.twitter.com/TxIdzBAg5X — B R E Z I (@kadsbrezi) July 10, 2018

Folks were dragging Tommie’s genie in a Hennessy bottle ponytail for being so nasty and rude to Spice. Hit the flip to see.