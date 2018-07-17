Spite Yo Face! Crazed Becky Bit The Tip Off Woman’s Nose And SWALLOWED Because She Refused To Give Her Booze And Cigarettes

Texas Woman Bites Off Acquaintance’s Nose After Night Of Drinking

Sometimes it’s not Florida. Sometimes it’s Texas. This is pretty disgusting.

The mugshot above features 41-year-old Jessica Collins, who was arrested in Conroe, TX on charges of assault causing bodily harm. What bodily harm did she cause, you ask? WELL… According to ABC reports, after a night of drinking at a bar with a friend and her neighbor she LUNGED at the neighbor, biting off AND SWALLOWING part of her nose, after being asked to leave her home when she demanded more alcohol and cigarettes.

“I didn’t have time to react, to push her away,” the victim said. “I think I was trying to fight back, but I couldn’t. All I could remember was the taste of blood in my mouth.” She says she passed out several times and didn’t realize her nose was injured until she was in the ambulance. “I started calling my husband when I was in the ambulance,” the victim said. “I was screaming, like, ‘I don’t have a nose. I’m 28 years old and I don’t have a nose anymore.'”

Friends of the victim have set up a Go Fund Me to help cover her medical expenses:

My friend was attacked by a mentally unstable person last week, when me friend asked her to leave her property, instead of leaving, the lady lunged at my friend, biting off her nose and swallowing it. Because of the missing piece was never recovered, my friend now needs reconstructive plastic surgery. But if she doesn’t have it within 2 weeks, the wound would start to heal and the surgery would be more complicated (according to the doctor). Unfortunately, my friend doesn’t have medical insurance and the doctor is requesting payment upfront. The surgery costs $12,000, but there isn’t a price for the emotional and bodily damage my friend is enduring.

This is wild. Do you think the victim will ever forgive her neighbor for bringing a lunatic around? BTW, Jessica Collins was bonded out on Monday — so all you Texans be safe out there.