Nostalgic Ish: ‘Rugrats’ Is Being Revived With 26 New Episodes and Live-Action Film

Rugrats Is Coming Back With Some New Episodes & A Movie

If you were a fan of Rugrats as a child, it’s time to get excited, because Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures have announced a revival of ’90s cartoon. According to Variety, this will come via a 26-episode order for a new season, and on top of that, a CGI live-action film.

The show will feature some new characters, but it will still remain faithful to showcasing Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie, and Angelica. Production on the series has already started, with the show’s original creators returning as executive producers–which is a good sign. The movie is set to be released on November 13, 2020.

“Rugrats is hands-down one of the most celebrated cartoons in TV history, and we are thrilled for a whole new audience to meet these iconic characters in brand-new adventures,” Sarah Levy, COO of Viacom Media Networks and Interim President at Nickelodeon, said in a statement. “What was true in 1991 when the original show premiered is still true today: kids are fascinated with the world of babies. We can’t wait for today’s kids to meet Tommy, Chuckie and pals.”

Of course, this revival could go very very right or very very wrong, and we’ve seen happen with other nostalgic re-launches in the past. Rugrats is the latest Nickelodeon property to be resuscitated, as they have previously announced the return of shows including Blue’s Clues, and announced their intention to bring back both Rocko’s Modern Life, and Invader Zim.

Will you be watching these new episodes of Rugrats??