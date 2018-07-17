Jesus Take The Wheel: Florida Man Speeding Off With GF’s Cellphone Kills Pedestrian, Shoots Himself

Domestic Dispute Over Cellphone Leads To Pedestrian Death And Attempt Suicide

A furious Florida man stole his girlfriend’s cellphone, sped away, killed a pedestrian and then shot himself in a bizarre tragedy.

According to Miami Herald, the deadly accident happened Sunday night in the intersection of Northeast 12th Avenue and Atlantic Shores Boulevard in Hallandale Beach. Matthew Bernard Ellison, 34, who, according to records, started Cool It Now Mechanical, Air Conditioning & Heating in 2017 — sped off in his work van. His girlfriend followed in a black Mazda SUV.

Sergeant Pedro Abut pieces together what most likely happened, according to witnesses:

“It appears he leaves the area and she is trying to get to him to try to get her phone back,” Abut said. The van headed east on Atlantic Shores Boulevard and when it approached Northeast 12th Avenue it slammed into a white Toyota Corolla, police said. The two people inside were not injured. “Evidence shows he doesn’t stop at that four-way intersection as he is driving north at a very high rate of speed,” Abut said. Ellison continues on and hits Iulian Rusanovschi, who was crossing the street. Meanwhile, Ellison continued a little farther and then got out of the van, police said. That’s when a gunshot is heard.

Rusanovschi was taken to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. The furious driver. Ellison was taken to Hollywood Memorial Hospital in critical condition, where he remained Monday. No charges had been filed as of Monday. SMH, the girlfriend reportedly had to been found by police and is “cooperating” to give more details on WHY this happened.

Jesus take the wheel!