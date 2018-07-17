New Music: Qumontae Drops New Video “To Myself”

Up & Coming Artist Qumontae Releases New Music Video

Qumontae breaks out the acoustic guitar to sing and rap about a woman he is pining after in his new music video for his single “To Myself.”

The Virginia-born artist said he wants to use his music to convey his feelings and counts rapper Future as his biggest influence.

“I don’t want to just make music, I want to make conversation,”Qumontae told us. “I want people to feel feelings that were never there – I want you to miss someone you don’t even know.”

Check out the new music video above. What do you think of the new video?