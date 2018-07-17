For The Kulture: Cardi B Leads The MTV VMAs With 10 Nominations, Followed By Beyoncé & Jay Z

Cardi B Comes Out On Top With 10 VMA Nominations

Cardi B and The Carters lead the nominations for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, which were announced on Monday afternoon.

Kulture’s mom received a whopping 10 nominations, including video, song, and artist of the year, while Beyonce and Jay Z stand right behind her with eight–including video of the year, best collaboration, and best hip-hop video for their “Apesh–” visual, which was just released last month.

Other top contenders for the night include the likes of Childish Gambino and Drake (with seven nominations each), Bruno Mars (six), Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello (five), and Ed Sheeran, Khalid and Young Thug (four).

The VMAs are set to air live from Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

“It has already been a monumental year in music, and this year’s ‘VMAs’ will take things to a whole new level,” said Bruce Gillmer, head of music and music talent, Global Entertainment Group, Viacom. “The extraordinary group of nominees have amazed us with their talent and inspired us with their creativity – and when you get them together for one night, anything is possible.”

MTV collaborated with Instagram to reveal the nominees via their new IGTV feature, marking the first time an awards show has used the new platform in this capacity.

Starting today, fans can vote across eight VMA categories, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration and more by going to vma.mtv.com until Friday, Aug. 10. Voting for the “Best New Artist” award, presented by Taco Bell, will remain active until the live VMA broadcast.

Radio City Music Hall was the home of the inaugural VMAs in 1984, and this will mark the 12th time the show has been held there–will you be watching?